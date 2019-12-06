Home

Kelly Dean Paulsen

Kelly Dean Paulsen Obituary
Kelly Dean Paulsen, 52, of Exira, died Dec. 5, 2019, at the Audubon County Memorial Hospital in Audubon.
Funeral services will be held Tuesday, Dec. 10 at 10:30 a.m. at the Kessler Funeral Home in Exira. Family visitation will be held Monday, Dec. 9 at the Kessler Funeral Home in Exira from 5 to 7 p.m.
Survivors include his mother Betty Paulsen of Exira and his father Larry and wife Marilyn Paulsen of Exira.
The Kessler Funeral Home in Exira is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Atlantic News Telegraph on Dec. 6, 2019
