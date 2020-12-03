Kelly Schlake, 60, of Atlantic, died Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020, at Iowa Methodist Medical Center in Des Moines.
Open visitation will be held from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 6 at Roland Funeral Home, followed by visitation with the family present from 3 – 6 p.m. The family will hold a private viewing from 2 – 3 p.m., Sunday. During the visitation only 15 people, including family and staff, will be allowed inside the funeral home at one time and only 30 people allowed to be in line to enter the funeral home. If the line exceeds 30 people, we would please ask that you wait in your vehicle until the line is reduced to under 30. The line to enter the funeral home will be at the east entrance.
Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m., Monday, Dec. 7 at Zion Lutheran Church in Atlantic. The service will be livestreamed and more details will be available at www.rolandfuneralservice.com
in the coming days. Overflow seating, with the livestream, will be available at Roland Funeral Home.
A private family burial will be held following the service at the Atlantic Cemetery.
During the visitation and the funeral service, masks are required and social distancing guidelines will be followed.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the family for later designation to causes within the Atlantic community and to Zion Lutheran Church.
Survivors include his wife, Carol.
Roland Funeral Service is caring for Kelly's family and his arrangements. Condolences may be left at www.rolandfuneralservice.com
.