Ken Meisinger Obituary
Ken Meisinger, 63, of Atlantic, died Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019, at his home in Atlantic.
Visitation with family will be from 2 – 4 p.m., Sunday, Aug. 18 at Hockenberry Family Care Funeral Home in Atlantic.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m., Monday, Aug. 19 at SS Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Atlantic.
Hockenberry Family Care Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. Condolences may be left at www.hockenberryfamilycare.com.
Published in Atlantic News Telegraph on Aug. 15, 2019
