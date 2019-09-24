|
Kenneth C. Kay, 76, of Atlantic, died Monday, Sept. 23, 2019, at the University of Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha, Neb.
Visitation with family will be from 5 – 7 p.m., Friday, Sept. 27 at Hockenberry Family Care Funeral Home in Atlantic.
Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m., Saturday, Sept. 28 at the First United Presbyterian Church in Atlantic.
Burial will take place at 9:30 a.m., Saturday, Sept. 28 at the Atlantic Cemetery.
Survivors include his wife, Jerilyn Kay of Atlantic.
Hockenberry Family Care Funeral Home in Atlantic is in charge of the arrangements. Condolences may be left at www.hockenberryfamilycare.com.
Published in Atlantic News Telegraph on Sept. 24, 2019