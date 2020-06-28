Kenneth L. Burns, 70, of Guthrie Center, died June 26, 2020 at the University of Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha, Neb.

A private family funeral will be held at Our Saviour's Lutheran Church in Audubon. Interment will be in the Maple Grove Cemetery in Audubon. Open visitation will be held on Monday, June 29 from noon until 8 p.m. at the Kessler Funeral Home in Audubon. The family will not be present during the open visitation.

Survivors include his wife Jolene Burns of Guthrie Center.

The Kessler Funeral Home in Audubon is in charge of arrangements.

