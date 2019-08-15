|
|
Kenny Waters, 78, of Massena, passed away on Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019, at his home in Massena.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday, Aug, 20 at 10 a.m. at the St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Massena with burial in the St. Patrick's Catholic Cemetery. A luncheon will be held at the church immediately following the services at the church. Father James Ahnenkora will officiate the service. Online condolences may be left to the family at www.steenfunerals.com. The Steen Funeral Home of Massena is in charge of arrangements.
Open Visitation will be held on Monday, Aug. 19, from 2 to 8 p.m. at the Steen Funeral Home in Massena. The family will greet friends on Monday, Aug.19, from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Steen Funeral Home in Massena. Memorials may be directed the Kenny Waters memorial fund to be established by the family at a later date.
He is survived by his wife, Donna Waters of Massena; children, Jane Waters-Parks (Doug) of Bellevue, Neb., Gloria Waters (Brett Nuzum-fiancé) of Winterset, Susan Agnew (Phil Casey-friend), of Corning, Steven Waters of Massena and Dan Waters (Christine Walton-fiancé) of Massena; nine grandchildren; eight great- grandchildren; sisters, Jean Coffman of Sheldahl, Joanne Shannon (Don) of Greenfield; sisters-in-law, Dolores Waters of Omaha, Pam Coffin of Isabella, Minn., Cindy Haug (Lee) of New Market, and Debra Barelos (George) of Council Bluffs; other relatives and friends.
Online condolences may be left to the family at www.steenfunerals.com. The Steen Funeral Home of Massena is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Atlantic News Telegraph on Aug. 15, 2019