Home

POWERED BY

Services
Steen Funeral Homes Inc
205 W 5Th St
Massena, IA 50853
(712) 779-2272
Resources
More Obituaries for Kenny Waters
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kenny Waters

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Kenny Waters Obituary
Kenny Waters, 78, of Massena, passed away on Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019, at his home in Massena.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday, Aug, 20 at 10 a.m. at the St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Massena with burial in the St. Patrick's Catholic Cemetery. A luncheon will be held at the church immediately following the services at the church. Father James Ahnenkora will officiate the service. Online condolences may be left to the family at www.steenfunerals.com. The Steen Funeral Home of Massena is in charge of arrangements.
Open Visitation will be held on Monday, Aug. 19, from 2 to 8 p.m. at the Steen Funeral Home in Massena. The family will greet friends on Monday, Aug.19, from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Steen Funeral Home in Massena. Memorials may be directed the Kenny Waters memorial fund to be established by the family at a later date.
He is survived by his wife, Donna Waters of Massena; children, Jane Waters-Parks (Doug) of Bellevue, Neb., Gloria Waters (Brett Nuzum-fiancé) of Winterset, Susan Agnew (Phil Casey-friend), of Corning, Steven Waters of Massena and Dan Waters (Christine Walton-fiancé) of Massena; nine grandchildren; eight great- grandchildren; sisters, Jean Coffman of Sheldahl, Joanne Shannon (Don) of Greenfield; sisters-in-law, Dolores Waters of Omaha, Pam Coffin of Isabella, Minn., Cindy Haug (Lee) of New Market, and Debra Barelos (George) of Council Bluffs; other relatives and friends.
Online condolences may be left to the family at www.steenfunerals.com. The Steen Funeral Home of Massena is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Atlantic News Telegraph on Aug. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kenny's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now