Dr. Kerry Kay (Kister) Sauser, ARNP, ND, PhD, 72, died on Monday, April 6, 2020 at Angel Bright Hospice in Corpus Christi, Texas after a short illness.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at a later date at SS Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Atlantic.
Survivors include her husband Robert (Bob) Sauser of Atlantic.
Roland Funeral Service is caring for Kerry's family and her arrangements. Condolences may be left at www.rolandfuneralservice.com.
Published in Atlantic News Telegraph on Apr. 14, 2020