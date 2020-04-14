Home

POWERED BY

Services
Roland Funeral Services
204 E 5th St
Atlantic, IA 50022
712-243-5492
Resources
More Obituaries for Dr. Kerry Sauser, ARNP, ND, Phd
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dr. Kerry Kay (Kister) Sauser, ARNP, ND, Phd

Send Flowers
Dr. Kerry Kay (Kister) Sauser, ARNP, ND, Phd Obituary
Dr. Kerry Kay (Kister) Sauser, ARNP, ND, PhD, 72, died on Monday, April 6, 2020 at Angel Bright Hospice in Corpus Christi, Texas after a short illness.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at a later date at SS Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Atlantic.

Survivors include her husband Robert (Bob) Sauser of Atlantic.

Roland Funeral Service is caring for Kerry's family and her arrangements. Condolences may be left at www.rolandfuneralservice.com.
Published in Atlantic News Telegraph on Apr. 14, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dr. Kerry's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -