Kevin Robert Christensen, the son of Robert R. and Donna (Larsen) Christensen, was born on Sept. 24, 1966, in Harlan and died on April 20, 2020 at Bergan Mercy Hospital in Omaha, Neb. at the age of 53 years, six months, and 25 days.
Kevin was baptized at the Lutheran Church in Harlan and confirmed at the Brayton Lutheran Church in Brayton. He attended the Harlan Community grade schools and graduated from Exira High School with the Class of 1983. During high school, he worked at the Addition Rehabilitation Center in Atlantic. Following graduation, he attended Grand View University in Des Moines, where he studied psychology, philosophy, and theology.
Kevin left school and enlisted in the U.S. Army. During his tour of duty, he served as a medic with the 101st Airborne Ranger Battalion and saw action in the Gulf War. Kevin was honorably discharged and returned to Brayton. He worked at various manufacturing jobs, including Mahle Bearing in Atlantic until he retired.
Kevin attended the Brayton Baptist Church and was an active and faithful member of the Brayton Lutheran Church. Kevin was proud of his military service and was involved in the Brayton American Legion. Kevin was also a member of the Masonic Exodus Lodge #342 AF and AM and a member of the Za-Ga-Zig Shrine. He enjoyed helping with many fund-raiser meals. Kevin also served two terms as the mayor of Brayton.
Kevin loved the outdoors, spending time hunting and fishing or just enjoying a beautiful day. He was always ready to help area farmers, whether it was field work or working with livestock. Kevin was very proud of his Danish heritage. He always enjoyed engaging in conversations with friends about a wide variety of topics, especially politics.
Preceding Kevin in death were his mother, Donna Larsen; his grandparents, Leo and wife Esther Larsen and Sigurd and wife Thomine Christensen; and his step-grandmother, Ane Larsen.
He is survived by his step-father, Bill Larsen of Brayton; his father, Robert Christensen of Manning; and his aunt, Lana Darling of Atlantic.
To honor Kevin's wishes, cremation has taken place and a Celebration of Life Memorial Service will be held at a later date.
As an expression of sympathy, memorials may be directed to the Audubon County Pheasants Forever or Iowa Public Broadcasting.
Published in Atlantic News Telegraph on Apr. 29, 2020