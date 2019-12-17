Home

POWERED BY

Services
Roland Funeral Services
204 E 5th St
Atlantic, IA 50022
712-243-5492
Resources
More Obituaries for Kim Clemons
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kim (Stein) Clemons

Send Flowers
Kim (Stein) Clemons Obituary
Kim (Stein) Clemons, 52, of Atlantic, died Thursday, Dec. 11, 2019, at her home.
A graveside service will be held at 3 p.m., Monday, Dec. 16 at SS Peter and Paul Catholic Cemetery in Atlantic. Visitation with the family will be held one hour prior to the graveside service beginning at 2 p.m. at Roland Funeral Home.
Roland Funeral Service is caring for Kim's family and her arrangements. Condolences may be left at www.rolandfuneralservice.com.
Published in Atlantic News Telegraph on Dec. 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kim's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -