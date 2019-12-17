|
Kim (Stein) Clemons, 52, of Atlantic, died Thursday, Dec. 11, 2019, at her home.
A graveside service will be held at 3 p.m., Monday, Dec. 16 at SS Peter and Paul Catholic Cemetery in Atlantic. Visitation with the family will be held one hour prior to the graveside service beginning at 2 p.m. at Roland Funeral Home.
Roland Funeral Service is caring for Kim's family and her arrangements. Condolences may be left at www.rolandfuneralservice.com.
Published in Atlantic News Telegraph on Dec. 17, 2019