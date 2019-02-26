Kim Winston Sorensen, age 65, passed away peacefully Feb. 17, 2019 at his residence in Kansas City, Mo.
Kim was born on Jan. 28, 1953, at the Atlantic Memorial Hospital. Tough to the end, Kim was named after his uncle Kenneth Ward Winston, United States Marine Corp, Korea, and passed at the same age of 65.
Proceeded in passing by parents, Leo and Phyllis Sorensen, brother, Brian; Survived by brother Leo (Rick) Sorensen Jr., sisters Paulette and Linda, and others.
Memorial get together later at local VFW Kansas City, Mo.
Published in Atlantic News Telegraph on Feb. 26, 2019