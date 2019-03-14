Kyle Mark Sothman, 60, of Griswold, died Tuesday, March 12, 2019, at the University of Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha, Neb.
A gathering of family and friends will be held from 1 – 3 p.m., Sunday, March 17 at Hockenberry Family Care in Atlantic.
Hockenberry Family Care in Atlantic is in charge of the arrangements. Condolences may be sent to www.hockenberryfamilycare.com.
Hockenberry Family Care Funeral Home - Atlantic
1804 East 7th Street
Atlantic, IA 50022
712-243-4111
Published in Atlantic News Telegraph on Mar. 14, 2019