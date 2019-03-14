Kyle Mark Sothman

Obituary

Kyle Mark Sothman, 60, of Griswold, died Tuesday, March 12, 2019, at the University of Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha, Neb.
A gathering of family and friends will be held from 1 – 3 p.m., Sunday, March 17 at Hockenberry Family Care in Atlantic.
Hockenberry Family Care in Atlantic is in charge of the arrangements. Condolences may be sent to www.hockenberryfamilycare.com.

Published in Atlantic News Telegraph on Mar. 14, 2019
