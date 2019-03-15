Kyle Mark Sothman, 60, of Griswold, passed away Tuesday, March 12, 2019, at the University of Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha, Neb.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Kyle Mark Sothman.
Kyle was born Aug, 8, 1958, to Robert L. and Kae (Anderson) Sothman in Greenfield. He lived in the Griswold area his entire life except for going to college. He graduated from Griswold High School and then the University of Iowa.
He married Sandra Eilts on May 28, 1983. Kyle worked for various banks in Atlantic and Omaha, at Mahle in Atlantic, and most recently at Sindt Repair in Lyman.
Kyle was very interested in community service, Cass County history and gardening.
Preceding Kyle in death were his grandparents, Hans and Hilda Sothman, and Lyle and Winifred Anderson.
Those surviving Kyle are his daughters, Sara (Nate) Jensen of Huxley, and Abby (Colby) Spann of Des Moines; his mother, Kae Sothman of Lyman; his father, Bob (Mary Ann) Sothman of Atlantic; his brother, Tracy (Stacey) Sothman of Bennington, Neb.; nephew, Ethan Sothman of Omaha, Neb.; and niece, Miranda Sothman of Bennington, Neb.
A gathering of family and friends will be held from 1 – 3 p.m., Sunday, March 17 at Hockenberry Family Care in Atlantic.
A private family service and burial will take place at Weirich Cemetery in Lyman at a later date.
Memorials may be left to family's wishes to be designated at a later date.
Hockenberry Family Care in Atlantic is in charge of the arrangements. Condolences may be sent to www.hockenberryfamilycare.com.
Hockenberry Family Care Funeral Home - Atlantic
1804 East 7th Street
Atlantic, IA 50022
712-243-4111
Published in Atlantic News Telegraph on Mar. 15, 2019