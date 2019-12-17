|
|
LaDonna Rae Mullen, 71, of Atlantic, died Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019, at Bergan Mercy Medical Center in Omaha.
LaDonna Rae was born on April 5, 1948, in Raglan Township, Harrison County, the daughter of Herman Henry and Leona Agnes (Flaharty) Evers. She graduated from Logan High School in 1966. Following graduation, Rae lived in Omaha and worked at Omaha National Bank.
On Jan. 25, 1968, she was united in marriage to Robert Carl Mullen in Waipahu, Hawaii; this was the halfway point while Robert was serving in Vietnam. After the ceremony he returned to war and she returned to Omaha, until reuniting in October 1968, when he was stationed stateside in Paris Island, S. C. A year later they moved to Logan, and in 1972, moved to Atlantic, after purchasing the Corner Inn Bar. Later purchasing a sanitation route and operating Mullen Sanitation for 30 some odd years. Rae kept books for the businesses; this was in the days of lots of paper, and she managed it well. Over the years of their businesses she wore out several typewriters with the countless bills sent out to customers and Christmas cards she sent to family. At one point she was going to make this process easier with a computer, but is hard to break old habits and ended up only using it for games because nothing was as good as handwritten bookwork.
Family was Rae's main focus and joy in life; her grandchildren and great-grandchildren being extra special. She treasured spending time with family; whether it be an afternoon at home or meeting at Lake Anita for a picnic. She enjoyed family fishing trips on Sundays and coon and deer hunting with Bob and the kids. Rae and Robert made trips to the casino in Council Bluffs; blackjack being a favorite, but really any game that paid was her favorite.
There are no words to express how special Rae was to her family. She will be deeply missed by her husband of 51 years, Robert Mullen of Atlantic; children, Robert (Kimberly) Mullen, Jr. of Council Bluffs, Cindy (Dent) Petty of Atlantic, Shawn (Melanie) Mullen of Omaha; grandchildren, Derek (Breanna) Mullen, Amber (Tommy) Rocha, Austin (Jan Asberry) Petty, Tyler Petty, Emily (Nick Heywood) Mullen, Alyson (Grant) Hayes and Natalie Mullen; great-grandchildren, Mia Mullen, Ariah Mullen, Isaac Mabbit, Aiden Heywood, Daxtyn Heywood, and Jace Heywood; sisters, Mary Jo Moore of Omaha and Dana (Bill) Sillau of Marcus; and brother-in-law, John (Fran) Evers of Mountain Home, Ark.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Herman and Leona Evers; sister, Toni (Chester) Caddell; brother, Marvin (Joann) Evers; brother-in-law, DeLoyd Moore; and nephew, Dennis Caddell.
Open visitation will be from 8 a.m. – 5:30 p.m., Wednesday, Dec. 11 at Roland Funeral Home in Atlantic. No visitation with the family present is planned.
Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m., Thursday, Dec. 12 at Roland Funeral Home in Atlantic. Burial will be in the Victoria Township Cemetery, south of Massena.
Roland Funeral Service is caring for Rae's family and her arrangements. Condolences may be left at www.rolandfuneralservice.com.
Published in Atlantic News Telegraph on Dec. 17, 2019