Larry Linn, 78, of Atlantic, died Wednesday, April 17, 2019, at his home.
Visitation with the family present will be held from 10 a.m. to noon Friday, April 19 at Roland Funeral Home. Open visitation will follow visitation with the family from noon to 2:30 p.m. A private family graveside service will be held in the Atlantic Cemetery.
Roland Funeral Service is caring for Larry's family and his arrangements. Condolences may be left at www.rolandfuneralservice.com.
Roland Funeral Services
204 E 5th St
Atlantic, IA 50022
712-243-5492
Published in Atlantic News Telegraph on Apr. 17, 2019