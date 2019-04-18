Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Larry Linn. View Sign

Larry Linn, 78, of Atlantic, died Wednesday, April 17, 2019, at his home.

Larry Gene Linn was born on Nov. 16, 1940, in Audubon, the son of Elmer Stewart and Ollivene Ruth (Kelley) Linn. His interest in WWII and history started at an early age with his father and one of his best friends who was in the service and shared plenty of war stories with him. At the age of 12, he began work at the local grocery store. Larry graduated from Audubon High School in 1958, and went to work at the Audubon Street and Park and Rec Department. While working this job he spent countless hours trimming, a clipper in each hand, around the headstones in the Audubon Cemetery.

On Nov. 21, 1959, he was united in marriage to Barbara Jean Umland. The couple were blessed with one daughter and four sons, Kandy, Stewart, Steven, Spencer and Shane. After their marriage, Larry worked at the Audubon Police Department and in 1965, the couple made Atlantic home when he took a position at the Atlantic Police Department. He worked there, somewhat in a Sheriff Andy Taylor mindset, for the next 13 years. Larry enjoyed police work as he was able to help the citizens of Atlantic and also talk with the kids that would pull up next to his cruiser. He did have a preferred way of dealing with offenders; he stuck to the three-strike rule: 1. Take you home, 2. Take you home and talk to your parents, 3. Jail. Larry once said that it was hard for him to take someone that had a job to jail because he felt it was taking food off the table for a family who depended on that person's paycheck. His work as a civil servant continued as he worked full-time with the Atlantic Fire Department from 1980-2003. His children have fond memories of spending time with dad at the station; including many trips down the fire pole at the "old station." After he "retired" from the AFD, he starting working at Wal-Mart in the back room doing odds and ends, but what he enjoyed most was putting all the new bikes together. In addition to always working full time he found time for side jobs that included, lawn mowing, janitorial work, and driving school bus. Larry and Barb were caretakers of the Cass County Community Building for many years; making sure it looked its best come fair time.

Larry and Barb took pleasure in going to supper together and spending time on the patio watching the birds, especially liking to hear the coo of a turtle dove, and enjoying the flowers. He loved all types of flowers and plants, but lilacs were his all-time favorite. On Saturday mornings, he routinely took his kids, in their childhoods, to shoot at the Audubon County Sportsmanship Club. In his retirement, he learned to navigate the computer pretty well and always looked forward to seeing pictures of his great-grandkids. Larry rarely missed meeting with the "guys" at the fire stations for a game of cribbage or pitch.

Larry is survived by his wife of 59 years, Barb; his daughter, Kandy (Jerry) Hansen of DeRidder, La.; sons, Stewart, Spencer and Shane Linn all of Atlantic; grandchildren, Jerry James Hansen of Houston, Texas, Joe (Stephanie) Hansen of Baton Rouge, La., and Dillon Linn of Atlantic; great-grandchildren, Abigail Beverly Hansen and Eric Alexander Hansen; his sister, Jackie (Don) Hembry of Glenwood; and nephews, Austin and Garrett Hembry both of Belton, Mo.

He was preceded in death by his parents; son, Steven G. Linn; and brother, Keith Barry Linn.

Visitation with the family present will be held from 10 a.m. to noon Friday, April 19 at Roland Funeral Home. Open visitation will follow visitation with the family from noon to 2:30 p.m. A private family graveside service will be held in the Atlantic Cemetery.

