Larry Noel Chesnut, 82, of Guthrie Center, and formerly of Adair, died Monday, July 8, 2019, at The New Homestead in Guthrie Center.
Visitation will be from 9 to 10:30 a.m., Tuesday, July 16 with funeral services immediately following at 10:30 a.m. at the United Methodist Church in Adair with burial in the Sunnyhill Cemetery in Adair.
Military honors by the Adair VFW Color Guard # 8877 and the US Navy Honor Guard.
Hockenberry Family Care in Adair is in charge of arrangements.
Condolences may be left at www.hockenberryfamilycare.com.
Published in Atlantic News Telegraph on July 10, 2019