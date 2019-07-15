Larry Noel Chesnut, 82, of Guthrie Center, and formerly of Adair, died Monday, July 8, 2019, at The New Homestead in Guthrie Center.
Larry was born in Adair, July 7, 1937, to Merle and Cecil Gladys (Keith) Chesnut. He attended school in Adair and graduated from the Adair High School in 1955.
After graduating, Larry joined the US Navy in 1956 and was honorably discharged in 1960.
He delivered feed for the Adair Grain and Feed for many years. Larry was a resident of Adair until he moved to The New Homestead in Guthrie Center in 2012.
Larry was a member of the United Methodist Church in Adair. He enjoyed bowling, watching late night TV shows, drives in the countryside on Sundays and visiting with family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Merle and Cecil Chesnut; a sister, Claire; brothers, Keith and Jessie Chesnut, John and Ardith Chesnut, Melvin and Arlene Chesnut; and sisters-in-law, Marilyn Chesnut and Joanne Chesnut.
Larry is survived by his brothers, Don (Shirley) Chesnut of Adair, Ray Chesnut of Anita, Dale (Marlene) Chesnut of Elkader, and Lyle Chesnut of Atlantic; sister-in-law, Patsy Chesnut of Guthrie Center, and many nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be from 9 – 10:30 a.m., Tuesday, July 16 with funeral services immediately following at 10:30 a.m. at the United Methodist Church in Adair, with burial in the Sunnyhill Cemetery in Adair.
Military honors will be presented by the Adair VFW Color Guard #8877 and the US Navy Honor Guard.
Memorials may be left to either the United Methodist Church in Adair or the Adair Fire Department.
Hockenberry Family Care in Adair is in charge of arrangements.
Condolences may be left at www.hockenberryfamilycare.com.
Published in Atlantic News Telegraph on July 15, 2019