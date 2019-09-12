Home

Hockenberry Family Care Funeral Home - Adair
804 5th Street
Adair, IA 50002
641-742-3850
Larry Noel Kilcoin

Larry Noel Kilcoin Obituary
Larry Noel Kilcoin, 81, of Adair, died Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019, at Mercy One Medical Center in Des Moines.
Visitation with family will be from 5 – 7 p.m., Friday, Sept. 13 at Hockenberry Family Care Funeral Home in Adair.
A memorial service will be held at 10:30 a.m., Saturday, Sept.14 at the Methodist Church in Adair.
A private family burial will take place in Sunnyhill Cemetery in Adair at a later date.
Memorials may be left to family's wishes to be designated at a later date.
Memorials may be left to family's wishes to be designated at a later date.
Hockenberry Family Care Funeral Home in Adair is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in Atlantic News Telegraph on Sept. 12, 2019
