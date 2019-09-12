|
|
|
Larry Noel Kilcoin, 81, of Adair, died Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019, at Mercy One Medical Center in Des Moines.
Visitation with family will be from 5 – 7 p.m., Friday, Sept. 13 at Hockenberry Family Care Funeral Home in Adair.
A memorial service will be held at 10:30 a.m., Saturday, Sept.14 at the Methodist Church in Adair.
A private family burial will take place in Sunnyhill Cemetery in Adair at a later date.
Memorials may be left to family's wishes to be designated at a later date.
Hockenberry Family Care Funeral Home in Adair is in charge of the arrangements. Condolences may be left at www.hockenberryfamilycare.com.
Published in Atlantic News Telegraph on Sept. 12, 2019