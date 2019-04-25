Larry Wailes, 76, of Boone, formerly of Atlantic, died April 23, 2019, at his home.
Visitation will be Sunday, April 28 from 1-2 p.m. at the Marion Street United Methodist Church, 717 West Fifth in Boone.
Following his wishes, Larry has been cremated and a memorial service will be held Sunday, April 28 at 2 p.m. at the Marion Street United Methodist Church.
In memory of Larry, memorials may be directed to the family.
The Schroeder-Reimers Memorial Chapel in Boone is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Atlantic News Telegraph on Apr. 25, 2019