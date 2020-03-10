|
Laura E. Smith, 98, of Adair, died Monday, March 9, 2020, at the Heritage House in Atlantic.
An open visitation will be held from 5 – 7 p.m., Wednesday, March 11 at Hockenberry Funeral Home in Adair.
A funeral service will be held at 10;30 a.m., Thursday, March 12 at the United Methodist Church in Adair, with burial in Sunnyhill Cemetery in Adair.
Hockenberry Family Care Funeral Home in Adair is in charge of the arrangements. Condolences may be left at www.hockenberryfamilycare.com.
Published in Atlantic News Telegraph on Mar. 10, 2020