LaVern P. Martens, 79, of Atlantic, died Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, at Cass County Memorial Hospital in Atlantic.
The daughter of Anton and Velma (Dorsey) Petersen, she was born on Oct, 2, 1940, in Audubon County. She was baptized at St. John's United Church of Christ south of Lyman. She attended the Atlantic Community Schools in Atlantic. LaVern married Bernard "Bud" Allen Martens on March 12, 1961, at St. John's United Church of Christ south of Lyman, where she was a member for many years. They were blessed with three sons, Tony, Todd and Terry. She was a homemaker raising the boys and helping Bud on the farm. When the children started school, she worked as a waitress in Lyman, for a number of years. Perhaps her favorite jobs outside the home included serving up delicious items at Easter's Bakery and working in the dietary department at Heritage House for 17 years, until her retirement.
She was seldom idle and loved making home a place of beauty and laughter. Her house and yard were always full of green plants and colorful flowers; her abundant gardens produced wonderful canned items for her family to enjoy later in the year. She was a baker from the start . . . so much so that when the boys were little, they thought that it was a treat to get something from the store! The fragrance of homemade bread and other baked goods poured through her home on a regular basis. Three o'clock p.m. was dessert time – always! She was well known for her pie crust, oyster and kale soups and cakes.
Time with her family, grandchildren and great grands was the delight of her heart! She kept a calendar of their events and even listened to a scanner so she'd know if they were caught speeding or had any other trouble come up. Every birthday was submitted to the KJAN Radio birthday club! Food and games like Phase 10, Dog House or Yahtzee always went with family time at her place! Her favorite days were the ones that she could start by feeding some of them breakfast and then go from there! Sundays belonged to Todd but there were so many treats that she'd pack them up and send them to everybody later in the day! There were many haircuts and even perms given in her kitchen. Bingo was a must at Christmas!
On her own, she played Granny Basketball, gathering regularly with that group on a social basis, and was a substitute bowler on a bowling league. Quieter moments included putting puzzles together, embroidery and quilting. She loved to sew and each great grandchild had their own blanket.
LaVern is survived by her three sons, Tony (Paula) Martens of Lewis, Todd (Michelle) Martens of Griswold, and Terry Martens of Brayton; four grandchildren, Sarah (Wiatt) Becker of Atlantic, Maggie (Brandon) Stapley of Lewis, Molly (Chavis Wise) Martens of Red Oak, and Matthew (Tristan Schmidt) Martens of Griswold; great grandsons, Oliver and Avery Becker and Hunter Wise; her sister, Judy Roberts of Exira; sisters-in-law, Jan Petersen of Atlantic and Jean Petersen of Exira; brother-in-law, James Miller of Red Oak; several nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Bernard "Bud" Martens; parents, Anton and Velma Petersen; parents-in-law, Hans and Florence Martens; great-granddaughter, Izabella Becker; daughter-in-law, Kelly Martens; sister, Roberta (Earl) Christensen; brothers, Max Petersen and Jim (Judy) Petersen; and sister-in-law, Margorie Miller.
A funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m., Thursday, Dec. 5 at St. John's United Church of Christ, south of Lyman. Burial will be held in the Weirich Cemetery southeast of Lyman.
The family will greet friends on Wednesday, Dec. 4, from 4-7 p.m., at the Roland Funeral Home. Open visitation will be available Wednesday, from 8 a.m. until family visitation time at 4 p.m.
Roland Funeral Service is caring for LaVern's family and her arrangements. Condolences may be left at www.rolandfuneralservice.com.
Published in Atlantic News Telegraph on Dec. 3, 2019