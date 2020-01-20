|
|
|
Lavonne F. Marcusen, 88, of Audubon, died Jan. 17, 2020 at the Exira Care Center in Exira.
Funeral services will be held Tuesday, Jan. 21 at 10:30 a.m. at the Kessler Funeral Home in Audubon. Interment will be in the Maple Grove Cemetery in Audubon. Family visitation will be Tuesday, Jan. 21 from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the service at the Kessler Funeral Home in Audubon.
The Kessler Funeral Home in Audubon is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Atlantic News Telegraph on Jan. 20, 2020