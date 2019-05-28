Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lawrence Thomas Worth. View Sign Service Information Roland Funeral Services 204 E 5th St Atlantic , IA 50022 (712)-243-5492 Send Flowers Obituary

Lawrence Thomas Worth, 79, of Atlantic, died Saturday May 25, 2019 at the Cass County Memorial Hospital.

Lawrence "Sam", was born on Aug. 11, 1939 in Atlantic, the son of Romeo L. and Dora Ella (Sanny) Worth. He spent his childhood living in Lewis and attended the Lewis Consolidated School, graduating in 1959. Lawrence served in the Army after graduation from 1962 to 1964 and spent time overseas while enlisted. After his time in the service he went to work for Walnut Grove and worked in the feed mill for 44 years before retiring. He also owned and operated a car wash in Atlantic for many years. Lawrence was united in marriage to Judith Ann Pross in 1966. The couple raised two sons, John Alan and Thomas Lawrence while living in Atlantic as well as Lewis. While living in Lewis he served both as the Mayor and as a member of the Volunteer Fire Department for several years. Lawrence was a long time member of the Atlantic Lions Club and pulled the Lion's float in many parades. He also enjoyed participating in Rock Steady Boxing Therapy for Parkinson's at the Heritage House.

Lawrence had always been a car enthusiast and owned several cars and trucks over the years that he loved to add his special touches to and always kept them clean and shiny. He also owned a motorcycle for a few years and was able to tour the country with his biking friends and see many interesting places. Most of all though, Lawrence was a collector! He loved going to auctions, sales and toy shows to seek out those special pieces to add to his growing collections. He also had a knack for building and creating displays that effectively showed off his treasured pieces, whether it be an antique wrench, farm toy, pedal car, toy truck or one of many other collectibles that caught his eye. He made many friends in his collector's circle and loved to hear about everyone's prized possessions and the great deals they made somewhere out in the toy show circuit.

Lawrence was a big hearted man and thought a lot of his family. From his brothers and sisters and their families to his two sons, his three grandchildren and one great grandson, he wanted to be there for them and offer help when it was needed. He showed this same compassion for the many friends he made over his lifetime. He was very fortunate to reconnect with Nancy Freeman, a classmate who became a very special friend and companion of his later in life. Nancy and Lawrence shared many interests and enjoyed many adventures during their time together.

Lawrence is survived by his companion Nancy Freeman of Griswold, son John (Angie) Worth of Panora, grandchildren Jesse (Leah) Worth of Ames, Sierra (Eric) Johnson of Brayton, Shelby (Dalton) Franken of Atlantic, great grandson Tucker Thomas Johnson of Brayton, sister Mary (Chuck) McLaren and brother Mark (Jo) Worth both of Atlantic, as well as many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

He is preceded in death by his parents, his son Tom, his brother Bill, and his sisters Opal and Wilma.

Funeral Services will be held Friday, May 31, 10:30 a.m., at the Roland Funeral Home in Atlantic. Interment will be in the Atlantic Cemetery. Military rites will be given by the Atlantic Color Guard.

Family will greet friends and relatives Thursday evening, May 30, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Roland Funeral Home. Open visitation will be available on Thursday from noon until 5 p.m.

Roland Funeral Service in Atlantic are caring for Lawrence's arrangements. Condolences may be left at



