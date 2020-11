Laymond Williams, 73, of Atlantic, formerly of Walnut, died on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020, at Jennie Edmundson Hospital in Council Bluffs.Laymond is survived by his wife, Linda Williams.A Celebration of Life Memorial service will be held at 3 p.m., Wednesday, Nov. 11, at Roland Funeral Home in Atlantic. Military rites, by the Atlantic Color Guard, will be held following the service. Burial will be held at a later date in the Brighton Township Cemetery, north of Marne.Roland Funeral Service is caring for Laymond's family and his arrangements. Condolences may be left at www.rolandfuneralservice.com.