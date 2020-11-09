Laymond Williams, 73, of Atlantic, formerly of Walnut, died on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020, at Jennie Edmundson Hospital in Council Bluffs.
Laymond is survived by his wife, Linda Williams.
A Celebration of Life Memorial service will be held at 3 p.m., Wednesday, Nov. 11, at Roland Funeral Home in Atlantic. Military rites, by the Atlantic Color Guard, will be held following the service. Burial will be held at a later date in the Brighton Township Cemetery, north of Marne.
Roland Funeral Service is caring for Laymond's family and his arrangements. Condolences may be left at www.rolandfuneralservice.com.