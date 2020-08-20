1/
Leanna M. Killen
Leanna M. Killen, 89, of Brayton, died Aug. 18, 2020 at the Exira Care Center in Exira.
A private family graveside service will be held in the Oakfield Cemetery, east of Brayton. Interment will be in the Oakfield Cemetery, east of Brayton. Open visitation will be on Friday, Aug. 21 from 1 to 8 p.m. at the Kessler Funeral Home in Exira. Family may not be present during the visitation.
The Kessler Funeral Home in Exira is in charge of arrangements.

Published in Atlantic News Telegraph on Aug. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
