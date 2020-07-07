Leona Gard, 93, of Atlantic, died Sunday, July 5, 2020, at her home in Atlantic.
Leona June Carr was born on June 2, 1927, in Atlantic, the fifth of 10 children born to George Grant and Clara Mary (Brosam) Carr. She grew up in town until the family moved to an acreage on the west side of Atlantic. Leona attended Atlantic schools and went to work early to help support the family.
On Feb. 14, 1953, she was united in marriage to Wilbur Gard. The couple lived in Omaha until they returned to Wilbur's families farm near Atlantic in 1991. While in Omaha she was a member of the Christian Women's Association and enjoyed doing ceramics. Wilbur died in 2001, and she later married Howard Juel on June 16, 2009. She attended the New Life Church in Atlantic.
Leona was an excellent cook and pie maker; there was no question as to where you went to Thanksgiving dinner. She made a full spread and enjoyed the company of family. Leona could often be found doing a word search or putting together a jigsaw puzzle. No Christmas was ever complete without a few dances around the tree.
Leona is survived by her son, Clinton (Patricia) Gard of Omaha, Neb., and their children, Shayna and Brett; Howard's daughters, JoEllyn (Gene) Anderson and Jacqueline (Steve) Conzemius; four grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; siblings, John Carr of Pleasant Valley, Mo., Sharon (Larry) Rock of Atlantic, Irene Nagel of Shenandoah, and Jerry (Carolyn) Carr of Wintston Salem, N.C.; and many nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her parents, George and Clara Carr; husbands, Wilbur Gard and Howard Juel; twin brother and sister, Floyd (Audrey) Carr and Florence (Loyd) Swift and sisters and brothers-in-law, Betty (Fred) Nagel and Imo Jean (Eugene) Herrick.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Wednesday, July 8 at Roland Funeral Home, with Pastor Ben Winford of the New Life Church officiating. Burial will be in the Atlantic Cemetery.
Roland Funeral Service is caring for Leona's family and her arrangements. Condolences may be left at www.rolandfuneralservice.com.