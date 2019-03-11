Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Leroy E. Easter. View Sign

Leroy E. Easter, age 61 was born April 1, 1957. Leroy passed away at UNMC on March 3, 2019.

He was born to Leroy T. Easter and Therma Easter, on a ship while traveling from Germany to the U.S. His childhood was spent in California and then to Texas where he attended school. He was united in marriage to Sandra M. Frizzell on Dec. 30, 1988. Most of his adult life was spent on the road, driving truck with his wife and their pet "Buddy."

After retiring from the road, he was employed as a driver for Henningsen's Construction up until his health failed. The remainder of his days were spent with his wife Sandi, family, friends, and four-legged babies Brady and Betsy. Survivors include his wife Sandi. His mother, Thelma Easter of Gatesville,Texas. His daughter, Olivia Lowe and husband Donald of Tyler, Texas. His step children, Shelli Baldridge and her husband, John and their children of Whitehouse, Texas. Steve Rossell, his wife Brandy, and their children of Lewis. Stan Rossell, his wife Laura, and their children of Lewis. Two great grandchildren, numerous relatives, and friends. He was preceded in death by his father, Leroy T. Easter, his maternal, and paternal grandparents.

There will be a celebration of life service at a later date.

Published in Atlantic News Telegraph on Mar. 11, 2019

