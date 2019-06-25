Liam James Goehring, the sweet baby boy of Ian and Lydia Goehring, went to be with the angels Sunday, June 23, 2019.
A memorial visitation with the family present will be held from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, June 29 at Roland Funeral Home in Atlantic.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are requested to Faith's Friends, www.meetfaithsfriends.org.
Roland Funeral Service is caring for Liam's family and his arrangements. Condolences may be left at www.rolandfuneralservice.com.
Published in Atlantic News Telegraph on June 25, 2019