Linda Brownlee, 74, of Adair, passed away Wednesday, May 22, 2019, at her home in Adair.

Linda was born in Des Moines, on Dec. 1, 1944, to Harold and Dorothy (Zich) Clausen. She grew up in Des Moines and graduated from Roosevelt High School in 1962.

She started as a key punch operator and worked up to a computer programmer, managing magazine fulfillment systems for Meredith. At one time, managing the largest list of electronically managed names and addresses in the world for publications such as Better Homes and Gardens and Ladies Home Journal. Linda transitioned from Meredith to EDS and worked for over 40 years there until her retirement. She was the social director of the IT group, planning social events and making them memorable.

Linda, born and raised a city girl, became a farm girl on Jan. 18, 1997, when she married Harold Brownlee of Adair.

She loved to travel and did extensively with her parents and aunt and uncle, Don and Betty Rieken. She loved plowing snow with her Jeep when she lived in Des Moines. She also enjoyed sailing, winters in Arizona with Harold, canning wonderful jams and jellies, baking and would send cookies to the field during harvest, gardening, reading, animals, especially cats and rescuing many, spending time with her family and friends, parties and monthly lunch with coworkers.

Linda was a member of the Coast Guard Auxiliary and helped for many years with their safety training programs. She was a member of St. John's Lutheran Church in Des Moines. She became of member of Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Adair, after her marriage to Harold. She was also a member of the Willing Workers Club.

Linda's kindness was woven throughout her life in her interactions with all she met. She had such a positive impact with everyone she knew and will be dearly missed.

She was preceded in death by her parents, grandparents and aunts and uncles.

Linda is survived by her husband, Harold Brownlee; step-daughters, Helene (Mark) Modlich and Jeanna Brownlee; cousins; and many friends she considered family.

Celebration of Life services will be held on Saturday, July 27 at 2:30 p.m., at the First Presbyterian Church in Adair. Visitation with family will be held during a luncheon following services at the Adair Fire Hall.

There will be a private family burial in Sunnyhill Cemetery in Adair.

In lieu of flowers, please send memorials to the family to be designated to Linda's favorite charities.

Hockenberry Family Care in Adair is in charge of arrangements.

Condolences may be left at www.hockenberryfamilycare.com. Published in Atlantic News Telegraph on July 23, 2019