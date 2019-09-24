|
|
Linda Hepler, 72, formerly of Marne, died Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019, at Avoca Specialty Care.
Linda Jo was born on Aug. 16, 1947, in Texas the daughter of Harlan Yale and Marye Delia (Mundorf) Bierbaum. The family moved from Texas and made their home in Marne, where she attended Atlantic Community Schools.
On Aug. 19, 1962, she was united in marriage to Robert Skow in Fremont, Neb. The couple was blessed with two children, Steven and Amy. The family made their home north of Walnut, Iowa. She stayed at home to help operate the family farm and raise the children. In 1981, she moved into Walnut and was employed as a waitress at the Colonial Inn and the Valley Restaurant north of Atlantic for several years.
In 1985, she married Ted Hepler in Walnut. She later was employed with Henningsen Construction as a truck driver until she was forced to retire due to health issues. Linda moved to Avoca Specialty Care in 2005, where she resided until her death.
Linda was a member of Eastern Star in Marne. She loved to bowl and was on a league in Avoca, and later Atlantic. Linda enjoyed a good game of cards, Euchre being a her favorite. Nothing brought more joy to Linda than spending time with her grandchildren.
Linda will be deeply missed by her son, Steven Skow of Marne and his significant other, Becky Steffens of Atlantic; daughter, Amy Boken of Marne; grandchildren, Amanda Skow and her significant other, Danny Tabor of Napavine, Wash., Logan Skow and his wife, Ashley of Atlantic, Dylan Boken of Atlantic, and Kylie Boken of Marne and her significant other, Kenneth Foote of Bentley; great-grandchildren, Ryleigh Forde, Oakley Skow, and Ainsley Skow; sister-in-law, Donna Bierbaum of Walnut; niece, Marye Bierbaum and her significant other, Elija Holtz of Omaha, Neb.; and many other additional family and friends.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Harlan and Marye Bierbaum; grandson, Christopher Skow; and brother, Bruce Bierbaum.
Visitation with the family present will be held from 5 – 7 p.m., Tuesday, Sept. 24 at Roland Funeral Home.
Celebration of Life Memorial services will be held at 10:30 a.m., Wednesday, Sept. 25 at Roland Funeral Home, with Pastor Ben Winford of the New Life Church officiating. Interment will be held at a later date at the Griswold Cemetery.
Roland Funeral Service is caring for Linda's family and her arrangements. Condolences may be left at www.rolandfuneralservice.com.
Published in Atlantic News Telegraph on Sept. 24, 2019