Linda Key, 100, of Atlantic, died Friday, May 29, 2020, at Heritage House in Atlantic.
Linda Ferne Hawthorne was born on Jan. 26, 1920, near Afton, to Page Lemoine and Mary Muzetta (Gray) Hawthorne. She was the fifth child in a family of seven children. She graduated from Lenox High School and then was able to attend AIB on a basketball scholarship. She married Melvin Lewis Key in Grant City, Mo., on June 11, 1940; they were married for 65 years. Initially they lived in Anita, and after Melvin's tour of duty in WWII they moved to Hamburg. In 1952, they moved to Atlantic where Mel owned the clothing store, Howard's. Linda was primarily a homemaker, but she also worked at Mary Anderson's nursery school for many years. They raised their six children, George, Martin, Sheri, Mary Lou, Pat, and Teri in Atlantic. In 1972, Sadao Muraoka also joined their family as a foreign exchange student and graduated from Atlantic High School.
Linda was always busy with her family and friends. She was an active volunteer in her community and church. She taught Sunday school, was a camp counsellor, Methodist youth group sponsor, and a member of the Merry Marrieds. She organized and coached young girls recreational basketball through the YMCA. She was also active in the local YWCA chapter, PTA, and the Hospital Auxiliary. She enjoyed watching her children's and grandchildren's games, concerts and plays. In her later years she volunteered to rock babies and play with toddlers at the Ann Wickman Child Development Center. She remained physically active all of her life; enjoying walking and swimming.
Linda is survived by her daughters, Sheri Johnston and her husband, Bob, Mary Lou Skoog and her husband, John, and Teri Key; son, Patrick Key; and daughters-in-law, Sonia Key and Carolyn Key. Also surviving her are 12 grandchildren, 23 great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Melvin L. Key; two sons, George F. Key and Martin L. Key. Also preceding her in death were three grandchildren, two brothers, and four sisters.
Memorials are requested in Linda's name to the Atlantic Senior Alumni Scholarship Foundation (SASF) https://atlanticsasf.org/ , Nishna Valley Family YMCA, or the Atlantic First United Methodist Church.
Linda's family is very grateful for the support and friendship the Atlantic community has extended to our mother. She has made Atlantic her home for nearly 70 years and found joy and contentment here. Linda donated her body to the Nebraska Deeded Body Program at Creighton University in Omaha, Nebraska. Consequently, there will not be a funeral service at this time, but we would like to invite you to go to www.rolandfuneralservice.com to view a picture slideshow of Mama's memories. We would also invite you to share any memories or thoughts on this site.
Roland Funeral Service is caring for Linda's family.
Published in Atlantic News Telegraph on Jun. 4, 2020.