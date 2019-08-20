|
Linda Osborn, 59, of Wiota, died Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019, at her home.
Open visitation will be available at Roland Funeral Home from 8 a.m. – 5:30 p.m., Thursday, Aug. 22 and Friday, Aug. 23. A private family service will be held.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be directed to the family for designation at a later date.
Roland Funeral Service is caring for Linda's family and her arrangements. Condolences may be left at www.rolandfuneralservice.com.
Published in Atlantic News Telegraph on Aug. 20, 2019