Home

POWERED BY

Services
Roland Funeral Services
204 E 5th St
Atlantic, IA 50022
712-243-5492
Resources
More Obituaries for Linda Osborn
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Linda Osborn

Send Flowers
Linda Osborn Obituary
Linda Osborn, 59, of Wiota, died Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019, at her home.

Open visitation will be available at Roland Funeral Home from 8 a.m. – 5:30 p.m., Thursday, Aug. 22 and Friday, Aug. 23. A private family service will be held.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be directed to the family for designation at a later date.

Roland Funeral Service is caring for Linda's family and her arrangements. Condolences may be left at www.rolandfuneralservice.com.
Published in Atlantic News Telegraph on Aug. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Linda's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.