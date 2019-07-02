Guest Book View Sign Service Information Jones-Pearson Funeral Home - Park Rapids 608 South Park Park Rapids , MN 56470 (218)-732-5131 Send Flowers Obituary

June 24, 1949 – June 28, 2019



Linda Suzanne Heaton, age 70, of Nevis, Minn. formerly of Anita, passed away unexpectedly at CHI St. Joseph's Hospital, Park Rapids, Minn. on June 28, 2019 with her husband at her side.

Linda was born in Des Moines to Dewey Ohms and Marilyn Gibson Ohms on June 24, 1949. She lived a short time in Washington, Iowa before her family moved to a farm south of Anita. She graduated from Anita High School in 1967. Continuing her education, she went to summer school and one year at Northwest Missouri State University before transferring to be with her husband. They both worked and got undergraduate degrees at South Dakota State University in Brookings, S.D.

After graduation they moved to New Ulm, Minn. where she taught high school English. They moved home to Anita and she taught English while pursuing her Master's Degree in English. She taught for 38 years in Iowa including the school districts of Anita, Exira, Atlantic and Dowling in Des Moines. She was a Reading Specialist with a Master's Degree plus 32 hours of course credits. She was a National Board Certified Teacher.

Linda was a 50 year member and past president of P.E.O. Chapter FQ in Park Rapids. She was a former member of the Anita P.E.O. Chapter and had helped start a group in Brookings, S.D. Linda and Ed loved to travel worldwide. She was a member of Hubbard United Methodist Church and enjoyed helping with quilting. She also made many baby kits for the Anita United Methodist Church. Linda enjoyed going to all of her grandchildren's' events. She loved to watch over the birds and flowers that were in her view of Lake Belle Taine in Nevis, Minn. after her retirement. Linda was an avid reader, completing many books in a day or two. She was a member of the Park Rapids Book Club. She also enjoyed being a Beta Zeta member and going to meetings with former teaching friends from the Exira area. At 12 years old, she displayed her skills as a baker by winning the Cass County Fair pie baking championship. This is a skill that her family members enjoyed at get togethers.

Linda is survived by her husband, Ed of 51 years, the love of her life; two daughters: Sandy (Mark) Cullen, Sara (Shawn) Maas; three grandchildren: Nick (Paige) Cullen, Morgan (Alex) Stenbo, and Cale Maas; two sisters: Nancy Brown, and Tina (Mark) Steffens; and a brother, Gary (Lori) Ohms.

Linda was preceded in death by her brother Bruce Ohms, and brother-in-law Mark Brown.

Memorials in her name will be given to the P.E.O. Chapter for scholarships at FQ Chapter in Park Rapids, Minn.

A Celebration of Life service will be held 10:30 a.m., Friday July 5 at the Anita United Methodist Church, Anita, with Pastor Gary DeGeest officiating. The organist will be Judy Marnin. Honorary urn bearers will be Nicholas & Paige Cullen, Morgan & Alex Stenbo, Cale Maas, and P.E.O. Sisterhood.

