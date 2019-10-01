Home

POWERED BY

Services
Roland Funeral Services
204 E 5th St
Atlantic, IA 50022
712-243-5492
Resources
More Obituaries for Lisa Stein
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lisa Stein

Send Flowers
Lisa Stein Obituary
Lisa Stein, 55, of Atlantic, died Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, at Cass County Memorial Hospital in Atlantic.
A visitation with the family present and luncheon will be held from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 3 at Roland Funeral Home. A graveside service at Saints Peter and Paul Catholic Cemetery in Atlantic will follow the visitation.
Roland Funeral Service is caring for Lisa's family and her arrangements. Condolences may be left at www.rolandfuneralservice.com.
Published in Atlantic News Telegraph on Oct. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lisa's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.