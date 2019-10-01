|
Lisa Stein, 55, of Atlantic, died Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, at Cass County Memorial Hospital in Atlantic.
A visitation with the family present and luncheon will be held from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 3 at Roland Funeral Home. A graveside service at Saints Peter and Paul Catholic Cemetery in Atlantic will follow the visitation.
Roland Funeral Service is caring for Lisa's family and her arrangements. Condolences may be left at www.rolandfuneralservice.com.
Published in Atlantic News Telegraph on Oct. 1, 2019