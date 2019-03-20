Lois Eileen Nelson, 79, a resident of Atlantic, died early Saturday morning March 16, 2019, at Penrose Main Hospital in Colorado Springs, Colo.
Visitation with the family present will be held from 1:30-2:30 p.m., Saturday, March 23, at Roland Funeral Home. At 2:30 p.m. a procession will begin, from Roland Funeral Home to the Atlantic Cemetery for committal services given by Pastor Ken Davidson of Zion Lutheran Church in Atlantic.
Roland Funeral Service is caring for Lois' family and her arrangements. Condolences may be left at www.rolandfuneralservice.com.
Roland Funeral Services
204 E 5th St
Atlantic, IA 50022
712-243-5492
Published in Atlantic News Telegraph on Mar. 20, 2019