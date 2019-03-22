Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lois Eileen Nelson. View Sign

Lois Eileen Nelson, 79, a resident of Atlantic, passed away early Saturday morning March 16, 2019, at Penrose Main Hospital in Colorado Springs, Colo.

Daughter of Merle and Emma Chambers Garside, Lois was born, Aug. 10, 1939, in Anita. She lived south of Anita until the family moved to the Adair area where she attended school. Lois graduated from Adair High in 1957. Following graduation, she was employed at Bell Telephone in Des Moines before moving to Atlantic to work at Walnut Grove. She met Carl Eugene Nelson and the couple was married March 26, 1960, at Zion Lutheran Church in Atlantic. Lois was also an Avon representative, inventory clerk for REGIS and a designer at Countryside Florist. Never one to sit still, she was alongside her husband, Carl tending to chores on the farm for several years. She loved creating flower arrangements, sewing and knitting. Lois gave the gift of life as an organ/tissue donor.

She is survived by two daughters, Rochelle Plante and her husband, Chris, of Colorado Springs, Colo., Jana Pettinger and her husband, David, of Dakota City; five grandchildren, Chrystal Parsley and her husband Mark, Maria Pettinger and her significant other Sam Lenz, Magdelene Pettinger, Sophie Pettinger and Corey Plante; three great-granddaughters, Elsie Parsley, Emmie Parsley, and Marlee Parsley; three brothers and two sisters, Lyle Garside and his wife, Norma, of Exira, Leo Garside and his wife, Elaine, of Atlantic, Lee Garside and his wife, Twila, of Adair, Linda Carlson, of Atlantic, Laurel Lehman and her husband, Robert of Adair, two sister-in-law's Diana Marquess of Overland Park, Kansas, Joyce Nelson of Underwood, and a number of nieces and nephews.

Preceding Lois in death was her husband Carl, her parents, and her grandson, Coltin Carl Plante.

Visitation with the family present will be held from 1:30-2:30 p.m., Saturday, March 23, at Roland Funeral Home. At 2:30 p.m. we will begin processing from Roland Funeral Home to the Atlantic Cemetery for committal services given by Pastor Ken Davidson of Zion Lutheran Church in Atlantic.

Roland Funeral Service is caring for Lois' family and her arrangements. Condolences may be left at

204 E 5th St

Atlantic , IA 50022

