Lois T. Lacey, 102, of Urbandale, formerly of Audubon, died Nov. 26, 2020, at the Bickford of Urbandale Assisted Living and Memory Care in Urbandale.



Graveside services will held Wednesday, Dec. 2 at 2 p.m. at the Arlington Heights Cemetery in Audubon.



Interment will be at the Arlington Heights Cemetery with viewing from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.on Tuesday, Dec. 1 at the Kessler Funeral Home in Audubon.



The Kessler Funeral Home in Audubon is in charge of arrangements.

