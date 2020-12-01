1/
Lois T. Lacey
Lois T. Lacey, 102, of Urbandale, formerly of Audubon, died Nov. 26, 2020, at the Bickford of Urbandale Assisted Living and Memory Care in Urbandale.

Graveside services will held Wednesday, Dec. 2 at 2 p.m. at the Arlington Heights Cemetery in Audubon.

Interment will be at the Arlington Heights Cemetery with viewing from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.on Tuesday, Dec. 1 at the Kessler Funeral Home in Audubon.

The Kessler Funeral Home in Audubon is in charge of arrangements.

Published in Atlantic News Telegraph on Dec. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
Kessler Funeral Home
515 S Division St
Audubon, IA 50025
712-563-2324
