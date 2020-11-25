Lola Jean Stravers, 84, of Mitchellville, passed away Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020 surrounded by family and loved ones. She will be deeply missed.

Lola was born in Anita on Nov. 4, 1936 to the late Bessie Murphy. In 1956, Lola met her husband, Gary, at the Iowa State Fair dance. They married several months later. Lola was a devoted wife and a caring mother to her children and grandchildren. She was ever-present for her family, attending birthday parties, sports events, celebrating milestones and welcoming new spouses and babies. She took great pride in watching her family grow and change. Best of all were the holidays with family, especially Christmas.

Lola loved decorating her house and shopping for everyone. In the summers, she was an avid gardener growing all sorts of vegetables, flowers, and rhubarb. She enjoyed watching and feeding the birds. Her favorite color was purple, as was evident in her flower garden and home - both filled with lilacs and lavender as well as potpourri and candles. She was super smart and organized, eager to learn new things, and had a laugh that would light up the room.

Lola was devoted to her family. She instilled in her children the value of hard-work, honesty, standing up for yourself, and of taking responsibility. She was strong and meticulous - and a firm believer in being thorough. Her husband, Gary most admired and appreciated the care and support that she gave to everyone, always selfless and worrying about others instead of herself.

She was an enthusiastic fan of the Hawkeyes - never missed watching a basketball game. She loved to bake and serve chocolate chip cookies and her famous chocolate sheet cake. Lola 's favorite restaurants were Panera Bread, Palmer's and The Red Lobster. She was a lifelong member of the Disciples of Christ Church where she taught Sunday School, and served as a Deacon and treasurer.

She is survived by her husband of 64 years, Garth (Gary) Stravers; her sister, Pat Drottz; her brothers, Mike Murphy (Linnea), Dave Murphy (Cindy); her three children, Kyle Stravers (Liz), Cheryl Tucker (Don), Greg Stravers (Angie); her seven grandchildren Andy Stravers (Christina), Ellie Stravers, Adam Huddle (Kassi), Alyssa Stoner (James), Katelin Brees (Micheal), Abbigail Brenner (Cody), Isaak Stravers; five great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.

