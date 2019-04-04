Lorraine Ditto, 96, of Manning, formerly of Audubon, died April 2, 2019 at the Manning Plaza in Manning.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, April 6 at 10:30 a.m. at the First Presbyterian Church in Audubon. Burial will be in the Maple Grove Cemetery in Audubon. Family visitation will be on Saturday, April 6 from 9 a.m. until the time of the service at the First Presbyterian Church in Audubon.
The Kessler Funeral Home in Audubon is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Atlantic News Telegraph on Apr. 4, 2019