Lorraine Ditto, 96, of Manning, formerly of Audubon, died April 2, 2019 at the Manning Plaza in Manning.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, April 6 at 10:30 a.m. at the First Presbyterian Church in Audubon. Burial will be in the Maple Grove Cemetery in Audubon. Family visitation will be on Saturday, April 6 from 9 a.m. until the time of the service at the First Presbyterian Church in Audubon.
The Kessler Funeral Home in Audubon is in charge of arrangements.
Kessler Funeral Home
515 S Division St
Audubon, IA 50025
712-563-2324
Published in Atlantic News Telegraph on Apr. 4, 2019