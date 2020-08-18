Lorraine J. Bintner, 87 , of Exira, died Aug. 16, 2020, at the Exira Care Center.

A private family Mass of the Christian Burial will be held at the Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Exira. Interment will be in the Holy Trinity Catholic Cemetery in Exira at a later date. Open visitation will be on Wednesday, Aug. 19 from 1 to 8 p.m. at the Kessler Funeral Home in Exira. The family may not be present during the visitation hours.

Survivors include her husband Arnold J. Bintner of Exira.

The Kessler Funeral Home in Exira is in charge of arrangements.

