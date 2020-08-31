Lorraine L. Williams, 97, of Grant, died Friday, Aug. 28, 2020, at Atlantic Specialty Care.
Open visitation will begin at 1 p.m., Friday, Sept. 4 at Roland Funeral Home in Atlantic, followed by visitation with the family present from 5 - 7 p.m.
Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m., Saturday, Sept. 5 at the Massena Baptist Church in Massena.
Burial will be held at 2 p.m. in the Grant Cemetery in Grant, following a luncheon at the Cumberland Community Building.
The funeral and graveside service will be recorded and available at www.rolandfuneralservice.com
by the end of day on Tuesday, Sept. 8.
Roland Funeral Service is caring for Lorraine's family and her arrangements. Condolences may be left at www.rolandfuneralservice.com
