Lorraine Simpson, 100, of Council Bluffs, formerly of Exira, died Wednesday, June 19, 2019, at the Bethany Lutheran Home in Council Bluffs.
Funeral service will be held Monday, June 24 at 2?p.m. at the Kessler Funeral Home in Audubon. Interment will be in the Maple Grove Cemetery in Audubon. Family visitation will be 1?p.m. until time of the service on Monday, June 24 at the Kessler Funeral Home in Audubon.
The Kessler Funeral Home in Audubon is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Atlantic News Telegraph on June 20, 2019