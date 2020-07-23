Lorretta Christensen

Loretta Christensen, daughter of Mike and Greta (Mortensen) Nielsen, was born May 16, 1931, at her parents' home near Viola Center in Audubon County. She attended Viola Consolidated School, Audubon Elementary School and Audubon High School, graduating in 1950.

On April 9, 1950, Loretta was united in marriage with Kjer Christensen at the Bethany Lutheran Church near Kimballton. Two daughters were born to the couple. They made their home in Kimballton. Loretta worked at Salem Lutheran Homes from 1977 to 1993, and at the Little Mermaid Gift Shop for many years. Loretta and Kjer enjoyed traveling, visiting all 50 states and many places in Europe, including five trips to Denmark. They were both lifelong Democrats, and enjoyed playing cards in many different card clubs, participating in many town hall plays, and spending time with their children, grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Loretta was a member of Immanuel Lutheran Church, serving on the council and various other committees. She was also a very active member of numerous organizations in her community, serving in various capacities with the Progressive Danes, Community Heritage Society, Kimballton Folk Dancers and the Kimballton Centennial Committee. She loved to entertain in her home, tending to her flowers and doing cross-stitch. Her family was the joy of her life.

On Tuesday, July 21, 2020, Loretta passed away at Salem Lutheran Homes in Elk Horn. She was 89 years, two months and five days of age.

Loretta is preceded in death by her parents; husband Kjer Christensen in 2014; daughter Sharon Christensen in 2019; four brothers and one sister.

She is survived by her daughter Paulette and husband Rick Hansen of Audubon; three grandchildren: Dr. Thomas Hansen and wife Meghan and their children Kylie and Kjer of Williamsburg; Daniel Hansen and wife Megan and their children Michael, Owen and Lauren, of Avoca; and Matthew Hansen and wife Hannah and their daughter Charlotte of Bondurant; their foreign exchange student Lena Mejegaard of Sweden; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Visitation and Prayers will be held on Thursday, July 23 from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Immanuel Lutheran Church in Kimballton. Funeral Services will be held on Friday, July 24 at 1:30 p.m. at the Immanuel Lutheran Church in Kimballton with Reverend Ed Bastedo officiating. Speakers will be Daniel Hansen and Sam Jacobs, and Urn Bearer will be Matthew Hansen. Recorded Music will be "How Great Thou Art," "Rock Of Ages" and "One Day At A Time" Interment will be in the Immanuel Lutheran Cemetery in Kimballton.



