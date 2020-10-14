Lowene J. Christensen, 91, of Audubon, died Oct. 12, 2020 at the St. Anthony's Nursing Home in Carroll.

Funeral services will be held Friday, Oct. 16 at 11 a.m. at Our Saviour's Lutheran Church in Audubon. Interment will be in the Maple Grove Cemetery in Audubon. Family visitation will be Friday, Oct. 16 from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the service at Our Saviour's Lutheran Church in Audubon.

The Kessler Funeral Home in Audubon is in charge of arrangements.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store