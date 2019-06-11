Lu Ann Gipple, 59, of Atlantic, died Monday, June 10, 2019, at Bergan Mercy Medical Center in Omaha, Neb.
Visitation, with the family present, will be held from 5 to 8?p.m., Thursday, June 13 at Roland Funeral Home in Atlantic.
A Celebration of Life service will be held at 11?a.m., Friday, June 14 at the United Church of Christ in Atlantic.
Memorials may be directed to the family for later designation to a cause close to Lu Ann's heart.
Survivors include her mom, Barb of Atlantic.
Survivors include her mom, Barb of Atlantic.
Published in Atlantic News Telegraph on June 11, 2019