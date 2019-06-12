Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lu Ann Gipple. View Sign Service Information Roland Funeral Services 204 E 5th St Atlantic , IA 50022 (712)-243-5492 Visitation 5:00 PM - 8:00 PM Roland Funeral Services 204 E 5th St Atlantic , IA 50022 View Map Celebration of Life 11:00 AM United Church of Christ Atlantic , IA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Lu Ann Gipple, 59, of Atlantic, died Monday, June 10, 2019, at Bergan Mercy Medical Center in Omaha, Neb.

Lu Ann was born on Nov. 19, 1959, in Atlantic, the daughter of Lewis Grant and Barbara Ann (Gaines) Gipple. She attended school in Atlantic and graduated with the Class of 1978. Following graduation, she started working toward her teaching degree at Central College in Pella, and was a member of the Sigma Phi Omega Sorority. In 1982, she graduated with her Bachelor's Degree in Elementary Education and returned to Atlantic. After a short stint of substitute teaching, she began work at Atlantic Head Start. For over 36 years, she gave every student that came through the doors the opportunity to know they were special and loved. Called by her students Ms. Lu Ann; she was able to relate to the students and give them time and also show them the compassion and guidance they needed to work through any situation. Always going above and beyond, even so far as to always have school supplies in her trunk so they were easily accessible if needed.

Her family will be forever grateful that the qualities that made her a wonderful teacher poured over into the loving, kindhearted and giving person she was as a daughter, sister and aunt. Lu Ann gave 100 percent when it came to being there for her family; always someone you could count on! Barb will treasure Friday nights when Lu Ann would come pick her up and off they would go to a local restaurant; frequently visiting her all-time favorite The Redwood Steakhouse in Anita. Even though she never had children of her own, her nieces and nephews were the light of her world and she was the light of theirs; sharing countless memorable times together that will be cherished forever.

Lu Ann's artistic ability spanned from drawing anything when asked to her beautiful calligraphy. She enjoyed attending craft shows and was always up for a shopping day. She was an amazing cook that always prepared meals so that there was plenty; specializing in pies at the holidays and making banana bread to taste just like Grandma Bernice. Lu Ann was an avid Detroit Lions and Iowa Hawkeye Fan.

Lu Ann will be deeply missed by her mom, Barbara Gipple of Atlantic; brother, Jeff Gipple of Atlantic; sisters, Lynda (Chris) Conrad of Atlantic and Jodi (Jeff) Rhoads of Ames; nieces and nephews, Heather Conrad, Trevor (Rhea) Gipple, Abbey Rhoads and Austin, Brooke (Craig) Gregory, Saraya Gipple and Cody, Kourtney (Mitch) Huffman, Chelsey (Austin) Oehlerking, Dustin Rhoads and Austin (Emily) Conrad; great-nieces and nephews, Braxton, Presleigh, Parker, Josie, Harvey, Bentlee, Ayden, Londyn, Landry and Rowan; aunts, Evelyn (Norman) Simmons, Kathye Miller, Judy Rumery, and Marcella Gaines; her cocker spaniels Sophie and Bentley; and numerous extended family and friends.

She is preceded in death by her dad, Lewis Gipple; grandparents, Harvey and Ruth Gipple and Wayne and Bernice Gaines; uncles, Jerry Gaines and Delmar Miller; and aunt, Lois and uncle, Sonny Anderson.

Visitation with the family present will be held from 5 to 8 p.m., today, Thursday, June 13 at Roland Funeral Home in Atlantic.

A Celebration of Life service will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, June 14 at the United Church of Christ in Atlantic, with Reverend Nancy Jensen officiating.

Memorials may be directed to the family for later designation to a cause close to Lu Ann's heart. As an honor to Lu Ann and the legacy she left; #BeKind!

