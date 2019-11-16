|
|
Lucille Beth (Krause) Alff, long-time Lewis resident, passed away Nov. 6, 2019.
The daughter of Theodore W. and Grace A. (Lackey) Krause, she was born on the family home place southeast of Lewis on Feb. 13, 1926. She graduated from the Lewis Consolidated School in 1943. Lucille was united in marriage to Henry O. Alff, at her parents' home on Oct. 21, 1944.
She went to work at the old Atlantic Memorial Hospital in 1966 and helped with the move to the new Cass County Memorial Hospital in 1968. After 7 years she made the move to the Atlantic Medical Center, retiring in 1989. After retirement, Lucille traveled with friends to Las Vegas, Mexico and San Diego and spent three winters in Arizona.
Lucille is survived by her daughters, Madonna (Jim) Cripe of Bloomfield, Neb. and Deborah (Craig) Meyer of Lewis, Iowa; one niece and one cousin.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Theodore and Grace Krause; brother, Leroy Krause; infant sister, Ruby Krause; and two nephews, Lloyd and Cleo Krause.
Open visitation will be available after 3 p.m., Friday, Nov. 8 at Roland Funeral Home.
Funeral services will be held at 2:30 p.m., Saturday, Nov, 9 at Roland Funeral Home in Atlantic, with Reverend Rachelle McCalla of the First United Presbyterian Church officiating. Burial will be in the Oakwood Cemetery at Lewis.
Memorials may be directed to the Lewis Oakwood Cemetery.
Roland Funeral Service is caring for Lucille's family and her arrangements. Condolences may be left at www.rolandfuneralservice.com.
Published in Atlantic News Telegraph on Nov. 16, 2019