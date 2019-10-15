|
|
Luka James Hodges, two and a half months old, went to heaven Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019, at Children's Hospital in Omaha, Neb., with his family by his side. He was born at Mercy Hospital in Des Moines, July 22, 2019, and baptized at Children's Hospital in Omaha Oct. 7, 2019.
Luka James was such a chill baby who loved bottles just like his brother Karver loves all food. In the NICU, he earned the nickname "Spike" because he was never in a hurry to do anything like finish his bottles. He was a very smiley and happy baby who would giggle as he slept and dreamt his baby dreams.
He loved his big sister who made him smile and gave him a chest to fall asleep on. His twin brother Ryker always had a partner in crime as they could manage to take turns keeping mommy and daddy busy with poopy diapers and grinning while they did it. Luka was our beautiful baby boy who loved to snuggle with mommy, stay up to watch football with daddy, and smile and giggle when you squished his chubby cheeks.
He would be happy and content no matter who he was with. We really couldn't have asked for a better baby boy. Even though the time with our sweet boy was short, he made a big impact on our hearts. We will remember you and always carry you with us.
Love you baby boy
Daddy, Mommy, Sister, & Brothers
Those left to cherish and love Luka are his parents, Nick and Kaitlin Hodges; sissy, Sophia; and brothers, Karver and Ryker, all of Anita. Also remembering him always are his grandparents, Kevin and Jody Meyer, Scott and Karoline Carnes and Mike and Pat Hodges; great-grandparents, Jackie Hughes, Betty Hodges, Tina Busick, and Ardith and Thomas Harris; uncles and aunts, Eric and Jamie Hodges, Brock and Kiki Hodges, Jordanne Meyer, Chris and Ashley Vocelka, Mason Hodges, and Johnny and Shannon Love; cousins, Ayden, Cohen, Alyssa, Everly, Harper, Amaya and Ruger.
Welcoming Luka in heaven are his uncle, Kegan Meyer; great-grandparents, Lloyd Harris, Jack Hodges, James Busick, Joe Hughes, and Dennis and Alene Meyer; great-aunt, Kolleen McGargill; and great-uncle, Kelly Meyer.
Visitation with family will be from 4 – 7 p.m., Wednesday, Oct. 16 at Hockenberry Funeral Home in Atlantic.
The funeral for Luka will be held at 1:30 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 17 at CAM High School in Anita. Burial will be in the Atlantic Cemetery, Atlantic.
Hockenberry Family Care in Anita, Iowa, is in charge of the arrangements. Condolences may be left at www.hockenberryfamilycare.com.
Published in Atlantic News Telegraph on Oct. 15, 2019